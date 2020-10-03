13m ago

add bookmark

Durban paramedic at accident scene injured as car slams into ambulance

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A KwaZulu-Natal paramedic has been seriously injured in Pinetown, while attending to the scene of an accident.
A KwaZulu-Natal paramedic has been seriously injured in Pinetown, while attending to the scene of an accident.
Supplied, Rescue Care Paramedics

A KwaZulu-Natal paramedic has been seriously injured in Pinetown while at the scene of an accident.

According to Rescue Care Paramedics, emergency services personnel were attending to an accident on the M13 east-bound, before Richmond Road, just after 17:00 on Friday when the incident took place.

They had responded to a vehicle which had overturned on the highway, when an oncoming vehicle lost control.

"While the paramedics were assessing one of the occupants in their ambulance, a vehicle on the west-bound carriageway lost control of his motor vehicle and went through the centre median, colliding into the side of the ambulance before coming to rest on its roof," it said in a statement.

rescue care
A KwaZulu-Natal paramedic has been seriously injured in Pinetown, while attending to the scene of an accident.

A paramedic who was inside the ambulance was seriously injured. The paramedic was stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The two occupants of the motor vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment, the statement said.

The circumstances around the accident are under investigation by the police.

Related Links
Corruption cases linked to police, asbestos finally under way in KZN, Free State
Former KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni 'at large': Hand yourself over, says NPA
WATCH | Supermarket building on fire in Pinetown CBD
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalaccidents
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 899 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1431 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo