Durban paramedics allegedly abandon woman in need, refuse to carry her up stairs

The health department in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two of its paramedics.

This comes after they failed to fetch a woman in Umlazi and abandoned her.

It is alleged that they refused to carry her up a flight of stairs.

Two KwaZulu-Natal paramedics are under investigation in connection with allegations that they refused to carry a woman up a flight of stairs to transport her to hospital.

The department has since sent other paramedics to the Umlazi woman's aid and she is in hospital.

"The two paramedics implicated in the matter have been placed under immediate precautionary suspension so as to allow an investigation to proceed without hindrance," the department said in a statement that its spokesperson, Agiza Hlongwane, released on Monday.

The two paramedics responded to a distress call but when they got to the location, they allegedly refused to descend stairs to get to the woman and carry her up the set of stairs to the ambulance.

"They allegedly said 'it's not our job to walk down the stairs' and demanded that the patient be brought up by her relatives instead."

While neighbours were trying to carry the woman up the stairs, the paramedics allegedly accused them of being too slow and "wasting our time" and left the scene, Hlongwane said.

"The highly distressed patient was eventually transported to a nearby clinic with an e-hailing taxi service; and then subsequently transferred to hospital by another Emergency Medical Service ambulance."

Hlongwane said the department was disturbed by the allegations.

He said paramedics were obliged to conserve life and assist those who need help.

He thanked those who alerted officials to the situation via Facebook.

"The department further encourages the public to make use of its 'Bika Sikusize' mobile application (app) to report any acts of impropriety so that they can be dealt with urgently.

Hlongwane said:

The department will not hesitate to take the most stringent action possible against any emergency healthcare staff who deliberately fail to discharge their duties and prioritise the life and well-being of those in need.

National Public Service Workers Union general secretary Sandile Zungu said the union was not aware of the incident.

He said they would have to investigate whether the paramedics belong to the union and the circumstances of the situation.

"You find that there are many situations where paramedics go to a scene and they are violently attacked or harassed. We must ascertain exactly what happened in this situation."



