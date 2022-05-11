Durban police appeal for help in search for mom of abandoned baby

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for the mother of a 10-month-old abandoned baby.

According to police, the child's mother approached someone she knows at about 14:00 on 1 May in Stanger Street, Durban and asked the person to look after her baby boy because she was going to meet her boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said:

The woman promised to come back but has been missing since. The matter was reported to Durban Central police and the docket was transferred to the Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

"The child was taken to a place of safety."



READ | Welfare organisation raises alarm over increasing cases of abandoned babies

Detectives have appealed for the public's assistance in finding the mother or any relatives of the abandoned baby.

Anyone who has information can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Dlani, on 079 812 0486 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.