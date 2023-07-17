Durban police stumble upon R10m dagga processing lab

An illegal dagga lab in Umkomaas, south of Durban, has been shut down.

Police say they were doing routine patrols when they discovered the lab, with plants and equipment amounting to R10 million, on Sunday.

Two suspects, aged 30 and 33, were arrested and are expected to appear in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court soon.

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have closed a drug laboratory with 1 200 dagga plants and processing equipment amounting to R10 million in Umkomaas, south of Durban.

Two suspects, aged 30 and 33, who were found at a "clandestine hydroponic" lab at a local farm were arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, KZN police spokesperson, said the police were doing routine patrols in the area when they stumbled upon the drug manufacturing hub.

ALSO READ | Hawks arrest truck driver after finding R75m worth of heroin in 'concealed compartment'

He said: "Police are closing in on the third suspect who is believed to be the owner of the dagga laboratory."

He said the suspects were expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court soon. He added that police had seized their equipment and plants.

.

Supplied Suppiled

Another drug den located

Netshiunda said that in a separate incident, they acted on a tip-off about a large quantity of drugs earmarked for the streets of Durban.

“The team proceeded to the identified location and raided a flat in Point [Mahatma Gandhi Street]. Seven thousand five hundred ecstasy tablets, as well as suspected cocaine and ephedrine powder were found inside the flat,” he said.

Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied

The estimated street value of the drugs is R1.2 million, Netshiunda said.

The police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who rented the flat.