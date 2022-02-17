35m ago

add bookmark

Durban pupil stabbed to death during altercation at school

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pupil was killed at a Durban school.
A pupil was killed at a Durban school.
Unsplashed

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil, following an altercation at Siphesihle Secondary School in Verulam, north of Durban.

The incident happened on the school's premises at midday on Thursday. 

READ | Mother of slain KES pupil taking his death 'very hard', receiving medical attention

The victim was taken to a nearby clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: "It is alleged that today at 12:00, a group of learners were fighting inside the school in Trenance Park. During the fight, a 17-year-old male was stabbed on the left side of his chest."

The suspect, who allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old, reportedly attends another school.

Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Verulam police and no one had been arrested yet.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-nataleducationcrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1442 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 9084 votes
I don't know
9% - 1021 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,894.71
+1.4%
Silver
23.82
+1.0%
Palladium
2,367.00
+3.5%
Platinum
1,091.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
94.81
+1.6%
Top 40
69,407
0.0%
All Share
76,155
-0.5%
Resource 10
78,012
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,169
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo