Durban pupil stabbed to death during altercation at school

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil, following an altercation at Siphesihle Secondary School in Verulam, north of Durban.

The incident happened on the school's premises at midday on Thursday.

The victim was taken to a nearby clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: "It is alleged that today at 12:00, a group of learners were fighting inside the school in Trenance Park. During the fight, a 17-year-old male was stabbed on the left side of his chest."

The suspect, who allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old, reportedly attends another school.

Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Verulam police and no one had been arrested yet.

