Durban robbers caught with explosives and police uniforms

Four men arrested for robbery have been found in possession of explosives.

Later, while police were working at the scene, other suspects behaving suspiciously were pursued.

While they got away, their vehicle was found with articles of police uniforms, including bullet proof vests.

Four suspected robbers who were arrested in Pinetown, Durban, were found with explosives and articles of police uniforms.

The men, aged between 25 and 37, were arrested by police on charges of business robbery, attempted murder, and possession of explosives.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Monday said police arrived at a burglary in progress around 23:00 on Sunday evening at a shopping centre on St Johns Avenue.

"Upon arrival at the scene police spotted a group of men attempting to flee the premises and they opened fire at police. Four of the suspects were subsequently apprehended and were found in possession of cellphones, drills, gloves, a crowbar, and explosives."

Gwala said that while police were busy at the scene, they saw a white vehicle driving in the vicinity.



"When police officers approached the vehicle, the suspects sped off. Police gave chase and the suspects abandoned the vehicle on Wilson Drive in Caversham Glen. Upon searching the vehicle, police found various articles of police uniform, a bullet proof vest, and a firearm with sixteen rounds of ammunition."

Gwala said the security guard for the shopping centre arrived later and told police that he was on duty when the same white vehicle with five occupants in police uniforms arrived at the scene.

"The security guard was forced into the vehicle and the panic button was taken away from him. He was dropped off in the bushes in New Germany. The suspects gained entry into the receiving area and they stole two cellphones from one of the shops."

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.