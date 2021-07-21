38m ago

add bookmark

Durban school for children with special needs stripped bare by looters

accreditation
Nokulunga Majola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A staff member at KwaZulu-Natal’s Golden Steps school stands in an empty kitchen after the school’s appliances and food were looted last week.
A staff member at KwaZulu-Natal’s Golden Steps school stands in an empty kitchen after the school’s appliances and food were looted last week.
Supplied
  • At least 130 schools in KwaZulu-Natal were looted and vandalised during last week’s unrest.
  • Among the schools that lost everything was Golden Steps, a special needs school, in Verulam, Durban.
  • The school was completely ransacked, with looters taking everything from food and appliances to specialised computers and TVs designed to assist children with disabilities.

"They took everything. All of the food, dishes, televisions and computers that were donated to the school were all stolen," says a tearful Anesh Singh.

He is the head of Golden Steps, a public school for children with intellectual and physical disabilities in Verulam, Durban, GroundUp reports.

The school was among 130 educational facilities in the province that were vandalised and looted last week.

Singh told GroundUp the school's 217 pupils, who enrolled for the 2021 school year, would have nowhere to go should schools reopen next week.

He said most of the pupils came from poor households and often relied on the school for hot meals and transport daily.

This is no longer possible because all of the school's sponsored appliances and food were ransacked.

READ | 'It destroys our future': Pupils concerned after KwaZulu-Natal schools vandalised during unrest

Expensive computers with software to assist non-verbal learners are also gone.

"There were two brand new TVs still in boxes that I recently acquired from Samsung for our learners, worth over R45 000 each that are gone."

The school recently received a new bus from the Department of Education which was vandalised as well as other buses on the premises.

"The fuel was extracted and parts of the bus were stolen and damaged.

"It is a very emotional time for the staff and learners as the unrest has crippled the culture of learning and teaching at our school."

Singh, who spoke proudly of his school and its accolades, said Golden Steps had been an integral part of the community.

READ | Almost 1 700 in custody amid SA unrest - but jails are already overcrowded

"Some community members are going in search of the looted items because the people who did this are thugs and they deserve to be arrested. Why steal from a school that helps the community? We would greatly appreciate any form of assistance."

On Tuesday afternoon, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Bavumile Primary School and Mzwamandla Secondary School in Umlazi District to assess the damage caused by the unrest.

Equal Education (EE) has condemned the destruction of schools.

"We plead with the community, parents and religious leaders to try by all means to protect schools in this difficult time," said EE in a statement.

"The destruction comes at a time when schools are preparing to safely reopen their gates to learners in a few days after the July school holiday was extended to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the third wave. Many learners will be left stranded and this will [deepen] the inequalities highlighted by the pandemic," it added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-nataleducationunrest
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1122 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1823 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 2848 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,802.13
-0.5%
Silver
25.21
+1.1%
Palladium
2,661.50
+0.7%
Platinum
1,083.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,502
+1.4%
All Share
66,559
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,138
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,506
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,581
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

57m ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

3h ago

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

5h ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

7h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

9h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

9h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

9h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

10h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

11h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

11h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

12h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo