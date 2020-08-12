16m ago

Durban shootout: Five suspected carjackers killed after cop chase

Kaveel Singh
  • A stolen vehicle report led to a shootout between police and Durban criminals.
  • The men, suspected of being seasoned criminals, were driving in a car linked to the commission of violent crimes.
  • They were killed after their car crashed into a pole and wall, following a shootout with police.

Durban police who chased five suspected seasoned criminals, tracked the men through a simple stolen vehicle report, it has emerged. The five died when their car crashed after a high-speed chase and shootout with police.

Durban K9 Unit officers were following up on the vehicle on Tuesday evening after it was used throughout the city in various hijackings and robberies.

"[The vehicle] was used to commit carjackings and robberies in Pinetown, Umbilo and Berea areas. It was then spotted on the M7 highway towards Bellair area. A chase then ensued between the suspects and the police towards the Malvern area," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday.

But the men then crashed the car into a concrete light pole and brick wall and rolled on Woodlands Avenue in Bellair, she added.

It was not yet clear if the men died because of the crash, or bullet wounds.

Five people believed to be in their 30s were declared dead at the scene, Mbele said.

"Three unlicensed firearms with six rounds of ammunition were seized from the deceased suspects. The suspects were positively linked to a business robbery case that was committed yesterday at Umbilo where a vehicle and other belongings were taken from the business premises."

She said the men were linked to another carjacking case reported in Pinetown on Tuesday morning.

"The preliminary investigation gathered at the scene also revealed that the said vehicle was taken during a house robbery at Newlands East in June 2020."

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said it was "quite disturbing to see police officers being attacked while executing their duties".

"The police officers will defend themselves when they come under attack. I am glad that no injuries were sustained by the team."

