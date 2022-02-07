Durban teen shot dead while trying to flee gunmen

Two men have been arrested after a teenager was shot and killed in Durban.

The teen tried to crawl under a bus to escape the hail of bullets.

A third suspect is still at large.

Two men have been taken into custody for the murder, following a shootout after police closed in on them.



On Sunday, 17-year-old Jarrell Somana was walking on Butcher Road in Sydenham when a vehicle approached him. Three men stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on Somana, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"The victim ran into a nearby premises where he tried to hide under a bus that was parked in the yard. The gunmen continued to shoot at the victim. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly," said Mbele.

Paramedics responded to the incident just before 13:00 on Sunday afternoon, said Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst.

"When medics arrived on scene they found the patient on the [ground] in a garden," said Herbst.

"It was alleged by members of the public on the scene that the boy was seen running up the road, being chased by an unknown number of persons. The male was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic, but sadly the patient showed no signs of life and was tragically declared deceased."

Police officers pursued the suspects, who were spotted as they drove through 45th Cutting Avenue.

"When the suspects reached a dead end, they opened fire on police officials before abandoning their vehicle," said Mbele.

Two men , aged 26 and 27, were arrested. A third suspect evaded arrest.

"Police seized two firearms and seven rounds of ammunition which will be subjected to ballistic testing. Investigations by police revealed that the recovered vehicle was hijacked in Ntuzuma last month," said Mbele.

The two gunmen are expected to appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. They will face charges of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

