59m ago

add bookmark

Durban traffic mayhem: Mayor calls for striking bus drivers to be disciplined

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images, file
  • Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned an early morning protest by Durban Transport bus drivers.
  • He called for Transnat, the contractor of Durban Transport, to discipline the drivers.
  • The drivers are calling for permanent employment with the city.

eThekwini Metro mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned an early morning strike, that paralysed early morning traffic, by city bus drivers at the Durban Transport bus service and called for drivers to be disciplined.

The buses, operated by Transnat, a company owned by former President Jacob Zuma's nephew Mandla Gcaba, blocked major routes in and out of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Transnat must move with speed and resolve whatever issues they have that resulted in this inconvenience. The management should have records of which driver took which bus to where. As a result, we are expecting the bus operator to discipline such drivers," Kaunda said.

He said it was unlawful and resulted in traffic grinding to halt during the busy morning period. Kaunda said it also "impacted negatively on the economy as freight and logistics trucks were unable to move with ease".

"This is an [act] of treason and economic sabotage to say the least; and those responsible must face the full might of the law. Our economy is very strained by Covid-19 and this unlawful conduct is compounding our woes."

ALSO READ | Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

He apologised to ratepayers.

"We apologise to all residents and businesses that have been affected by these incidents and we are doing everything possible in our power for the situation to return to normalcy. This is a country that is governed by laws and all of us should respect the rule of law no matter what grievances we may have," said Kaunda.

Among grievances from bus drivers is permanent employment by the municipality.

"The city has already started a process for a municipal entity that will take over the operation of buses," Kaunda said.

READ | 18 arrested during biker's anti-crime rally and anti-GBV protests near Parliament

News24 earlier reported that metro police had to move the buses that caused the heavy traffic delays.

Police used casspirs to tow the buses and remove them from the centre of the road to the side where they were left.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said in some cases police had to get into buses and drive them out of busy roads.

He said a convoy would have to transport the buses to their depos. Around 450 buses were moved out of the bus depo this morning, it is unclear how many were used for the protest.

Related Links
eThekwini mayor responds to DA's criticism of proposed salary increases
Don't use service pistols in anger – Durban mayor after metro cop arrested for murder
Wisconsin unrest: Teenager in Kenosha protest shootings charged with six criminal counts
Read more on:
mxolisi kaundadurbanprotests
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
23% - 453 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 193 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
67% - 1315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.79
(-1.37)
ZAR/GBP
22.38
(-1.15)
ZAR/EUR
20.04
(-1.53)
ZAR/AUD
12.37
(-1.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.89)
Gold
1968.14
(-0.28)
Silver
27.96
(-0.01)
Platinum
928.99
(-0.42)
Brent Crude
45.84
(0.00)
Palladium
2211.00
(+0.41)
All Share
55541.88
(-0.92)
Top 40
51267.59
(-0.93)
Financial 15
9773.70
(-3.37)
Industrial 25
74670.26
(-1.01)
Resource 10
55728.96
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo