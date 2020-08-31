Durban traffic mayhem: Mayor calls for striking bus drivers to be disciplined

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned an early morning protest by Durban Transport bus drivers.

He called for Transnat, the contractor of Durban Transport, to discipline the drivers.

The drivers are calling for permanent employment with the city.

eThekwini Metro mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned an early morning strike, that paralysed early morning traffic, by city bus drivers at the Durban Transport bus service and called for drivers to be disciplined.

The buses, operated by Transnat, a company owned by former President Jacob Zuma's nephew Mandla Gcaba, blocked major routes in and out of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Transnat must move with speed and resolve whatever issues they have that resulted in this inconvenience. The management should have records of which driver took which bus to where. As a result, we are expecting the bus operator to discipline such drivers," Kaunda said.

WATCH: Durban Transport buses blocked major roadways in the city this morning. Metro say buses have been moved to the side of the road to so traffic can flow. Unclear what the exact reason for this was. @News24 @TeamNews24 VIDEO: Supplied pic.twitter.com/V8y1yhdyuv — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) August 31, 2020

He said it was unlawful and resulted in traffic grinding to halt during the busy morning period. Kaunda said it also "impacted negatively on the economy as freight and logistics trucks were unable to move with ease".

"This is an [act] of treason and economic sabotage to say the least; and those responsible must face the full might of the law. Our economy is very strained by Covid-19 and this unlawful conduct is compounding our woes."

ALSO READ | Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

He apologised to ratepayers.

"We apologise to all residents and businesses that have been affected by these incidents and we are doing everything possible in our power for the situation to return to normalcy. This is a country that is governed by laws and all of us should respect the rule of law no matter what grievances we may have," said Kaunda.

Among grievances from bus drivers is permanent employment by the municipality.

"The city has already started a process for a municipal entity that will take over the operation of buses," Kaunda said.

READ | 18 arrested during biker's anti-crime rally and anti-GBV protests near Parliament

News24 earlier reported that metro police had to move the buses that caused the heavy traffic delays.

Police used casspirs to tow the buses and remove them from the centre of the road to the side where they were left.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said in some cases police had to get into buses and drive them out of busy roads.

He said a convoy would have to transport the buses to their depos. Around 450 buses were moved out of the bus depo this morning, it is unclear how many were used for the protest.