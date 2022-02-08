Durban University of Technology's City Campus petrol-bombed

The Durban University of Technology's City Campus was petrol-bombed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A group of approximately 15 unknown people hurled petrol bombs on the City Campus, which is situated in Anton Lembede Street, said the university's senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan.

"Thankfully, following the attack, our campus security guards reacted with speed to prevent substantial losses," Khan said.

The campus did not suffer any major damage - and there were no reported injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident was not reported.