Durban woman arrested after police find body in abandoned house

A Chatsworth woman has been arrested after police found the body of a man in an abandoned house in Durban.
The body, identified as that of Dhunpall Rajkumar, was found in the Mount Vernon Road house in Bellair at around 07:30 on Thursday, police said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Rajkumar, 53, was reported missing on Wednesday and his truck was found abandoned in Chatsworth, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

His body was found with his hands and legs bound with cable ties. He had also sustained bruises to the face.

"A case of murder was opened for investigation at Bellair SAPS. Detectives from Bellair worked tireless to follow all possible leads about the suspect involved in the murder. They managed to trace and arrest a 35-year-old suspect in the Chatsworth on Friday," Gwala said.

The woman is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

