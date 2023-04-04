1h ago

Durban woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping, trying to extort money from husband

Nkosikhona Duma
A woman has been arrested for faking her kidnapping.
KwaZulu-Natal police have warned against anyone faking their own kidnapping.

This followed the arrest of a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix in Durban who was said to have wasted state resources during an alleged attempt to extort money from her husband, who is a businessman.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received a complaint about the woman's alleged kidnapping in Clay Field Drive, Phoenix, on Monday.

"It was reported that the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home which is situated a short distance from the business premises," he added.

"[A] few moments later, her husband received a phone call from her, reporting that she was kidnapped and pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release."


Netshiunda said the husband then received another call from a man who threatened to hurt her if the money was not paid.

He added "shrewd" investigations revealed the woman had apparently staged her own kidnapping and "was duly charged for perjury".

The woman is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.


