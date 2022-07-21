18m ago

Durban woman charged with perjury for allegedly falsely accusing ex-boyfriend of rape

Sydenham Police Station. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2017, accessed 2022
  • A Durban woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of raping her.
  • The 22-year-old woman appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.
  • She withdrew the case at the Sydenham police station.

A 22-year-old Durban woman is accused of levelling false rape allegations against her ex-boyfriend, allegedly after he indicated that he was going to break up with her for another woman.

She opened a case of rape on Monday, claiming that the man broke into her house on Sunday night and raped her. According to police spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala, she also told police that he assaulted her and locked her inside her house. 

However, just a day later, she returned to the Sydenham police station to withdraw the case.

In an interview with the investigating officer, she failed to provide a reasonable explanation for the withdrawal, Gwala said.

READ | Lawyer tells court Bishop Zondo wasn't at hotel where one of his alleged victims was raped

Her ex-boyfriend's acquaintance was interviewed and "revealed to police the events of the night that the alleged rape was supposed to have occurred", Gwala added.

"He indicated that his friend was going to leave the woman for someone else and she threated to open a case of rape against the man if he left her. When she was confronted with this information, she confessed to police. She was placed under arrest and detained at Sydenham SAPS for perjury," she said.

Gwala said the arrest should serve as a warning to others who are considering opening false cases.

"False cases contribute to valuable police resources being wasted and we will ensure that those involved are brought to book," she said.

