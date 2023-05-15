Durban woman escapes being run over before being shot multiple times, allegedly by husband

A woman is fighting for her life in a hospital after she was shot multiple times in Durban on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the attack happened in Lawrence Drive, Berea West.

He added the shooter, believed to be the woman's husband, attempted to run her over before opening fire on her.

"It was reported that having failed to hit her with a car, the suspect alighted from his vehicle and fired several shots at the victim before speeding off. The woman survived the shooting and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention," said Netshiunda.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He added authorities identified the man's vehicle in Pietermaritzburg, where they arrested him.

ALS paramedics said the woman, in her sixties, was shot on her upper body.

"She was stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics before she was rushed in critical condition to Ahmed Al Khadi Private Hospital," it added.

The man is set to appear in court on an attempted murder charge.