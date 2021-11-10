Durban woman hit by her own car in freak accident, then allegedly robbed

An elderly woman in Durban was left seriously injured in a freak accident after her parked car rolled and hit her on Wednesday morning.



According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, the woman had parked her car in Gordon Road, Morningside, and as she walked behind it, it rolled back and hit her.

"Reports from the scene allege she had parked her car and was walking behind it when it rolled back, knocking her over and driving over her. Advanced life support paramedics used several interventions to stabilise her before she was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care," he said.

However, EMS said the woman was allegedly robbed by vagrants while lying injured in the road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said no case had been opened.

"It is alleged that the victim failed to pull up her handbrake, and the vehicle rolled over her, and she was taken to hospital for medical attention," Mbele added.