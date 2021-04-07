1h ago

add bookmark

DUT closes all campuses as 'fake news' on walk-in registrations leads to protest

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • DUT has closed all five of its Durban campuses following alleged fake news that claimed there was walk-in registration of students.
  • The university said students flooded its sports centre on Tuesday, and some continued to occupy the area by Wednesday.
  • Police were called in, and people were dispersed following the protest on Steve Biko Road.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has shut all its Durban campuses after alleged fake news, saying the institution was allowing walk-in registrations, led to protest action.

"Following the risk to health, safety, and security, the university suspended the on-campus support for online registration [on Tuesday] indefinitely. However, normal online registration will continue in the manner it has been all along, but without on-campus support," DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said.

"Simply, the influx of uninvited people on campus continues to violate the Covid-19 protocols." 

PICS | DUT students stone police vehicles in protest over registration

He said the closure came after a large number of people flocked to the campus on Tuesday following the spreading of fake news.

"Yesterday [Tuesday] a large number of people invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko Campus in Durban. This was after they had reacted to fake social media posts inviting walk-ins to register at DUT. The university did not invite walk-ins to register on campus."

ALSO READ | Students in violent clash outside DUT, 5 stabbed

Khan said that many remained at the sports centre overnight.

"A significant number of people continued to occupy the sports centre and refused the request to leave campus. Over the course of this morning [Wednesday], the situation escalated, with protesters milling around outside the Steve Biko campus, hurling stones at buildings, damaging university property, barricading public roads, including several attempts to invade more buildings on campus."

He said law enforcement had to be called in.

"The university has called on all of the relevant law enforcement agencies to assist in calming this potentially dangerous situation. It has become clear that the situation is tough to contain, and it is being exacerbated with increasing numbers of people trying to force their way onto many other parts of the Durban campuses. This also poses a bigger threat for Covid-19 infections.

"As a result, all five Durban campuses of the university will be closed until further notice."

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a group of 500 students embarked on the protest, demanding to be registered. 

"They managed to gain access by breaking the gate, damaged computers, and set alight the university vehicle [by starting a fire at the vehicle's tyres]. The fire was stopped by security guards," Gwala said.

"Public Order Police had use stun grenades to disperse the violent protesters. A total of 12 students were arrested for public violence, illegal gathering, as well as malicious damage to property, and will appear in court soon."

Khan said that all online university functions and activities would continue.

"This means that online registration for first-time entering students with firm offers will proceed as previously announced."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dutdurban university of technologykwazulu-nataldurbaneducationuniversity protests
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5847 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1702 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7079 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.57
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.32
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,736.13
(-0.4)
Silver
25.00
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,240.48
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,627.03
(-2.3)
All Share
67,208
(-1.3)
Top 40
61,451
(-1.5)
Financial 15
12,201
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
87,658
(-2.5)
Resource 10
68,273
(-0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo