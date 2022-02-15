38m ago

DUT staff evacuated following violent protests

Kaveel Singh
A file image of outside the DUT Indumiso campus.
DUT
  • The Durban University of Technology had to be evacuated on Tuesday following violent protests.
  • Four cars that are thought to belong to university staff were set alight.
  • The university reiterated that there were no walk-in registrations and that the process was completely online.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) abruptly closed its doors on Tuesday after violent attacks by student groups, which resulted in four faculty staff cars set alight.

The protest comes after some students alleged they were struggling to register for the 2022 academic year.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said a group of students forced entry via Gate 2 on the Steve Biko Campus in Durban, "then divided themselves into two groups and started with their attack".

He said the DUT Protection Services personnel tried to apprehend them, but the two groups were already in the basement of the S10 building and basement parking area.

"Four unidentified vehicles, allegedly belonging to DUT members of staff, were set alight by the protesters who invaded the campus. The vehicles were parked at the S-Block parking basement on the Steve Biko Campus."

Khan said protection services personnel helped extinguish the fire and Durban Metro Police, Berea SAPS and the Public Order Policing were called to the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of malicious damage to property was being investigated by Berea SAPS.

"It is alleged that today at 11:00, a group of students forced entry to the DUT campus and set alight four vehicles. The security were alerted, but no one was found. The vehicles were partially burnt. The matter is still under investigation."

Khan said that due to the eruption of violence, intimidation and arson, the university management requested all staff "to evacuate the Steve Biko premises and temporarily close Steve Biko, Ritson and ML Sultan campuses with immediate effect".

"For safety measures of staff and students, physical access to the three campuses is not allowed until further notice. However, online registration and all online activities will continue. Staff were advised to work remotely."

He reiterated that DUT was not accepting walk-ins and there was no physical registration taking place on campus.

Khan said DUT would continue to monitor the situation "and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who is found to forcefully occupy and invade residences without following due processes".

"DUT condemns this criminal violent behaviour which has been linked to members of the political student organisation."

He told staff and students to be aware of false statements and fake news circulating on social media.

"All official university statements will be emailed to staff and students and published on the DUT website."

