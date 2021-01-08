1h ago

DUT student stabbed to death during argument at university residence

Lwandile Bhengu
A DUT student was stabbed to death.
iStock
  • A 19-year-old student was stabbed to death at a Durban University of Technology residence on Thursday.
  • The student is said to have been stabbed by a fellow student during an altercation. 
  • The university said 8 709 of its students still required access to university facilities and were granted special permits to access things like residences and laboratories. 

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for a suspect - believed to be a student - who allegedly stabbed to death a fellow Durban University of Technology (DUT) student at a university residence on Thursday. 

In a statement, the university confirmed the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at its Sterling House residence located in the Durban CBD.

"It is alleged that the students were fighting in a room when one of the students was stabbed during the altercation. The residence advisor arrived on the scene and paramedics were called to assist the student who was stabbed. The ambulance arrived within five minutes of receiving the call but, unfortunately, the injured student had passed on," said DUT. 

The university is yet to release further details on the students but sent condolences to the family of the deceased student, saying they had been notified. 

Suspect is 'known'

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 19-year-old was stabbed by someone "who is known". 

"[The victim] sustained a stab wound on the left side of the neck and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The suspect fled the scene after the incident and is being sought by police," added Gwala.

The university said a number of students had returned to residences.

"A total of 8 709 students still require access to campus for practical assessments and laboratory work to complete the 2020 academic year. This is 25.6% of the total student body.

"This is the only group of students who will be issued with special permits to access relevant campuses, buildings and facilities, provided that they follow the public health guidelines related to Covid-19. The rest of the students have [been] requested not to return to campus until further notice."

