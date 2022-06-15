Dwindling hope: Jobs for homeless people at stake as government stimulus funding ends

Souper Troopers, which supports and employs homeless people, is among a dozen projects in Cape Town which could close down in July.

In 2020, government announced employment stimulus funding to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the plan, municipalities could apply for funding.

The City of Cape Town was awarded R160 million by National Treasury. This funding ends in July, and the City says it plans to ask for more funding.

According to the City of Cape Town, the Presidency announced an Employment Stimulus Plan in 2020 in response to the devastating economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the plan, municipalities were offered the opportunity to upscale public employment programmes by applying for funding.

The City was awarded R160 million by National Treasury. Among the projects which were included in the Public Employment Programme (PEP), was a project aimed at addiction and reintegration support for homeless persons.

Souper Troopers is a non-profit organisation based in the city centre and helps homeless people through counselling, skills training, family mediation, job preparation, and creative workshops, among other things.

According to the organisation's Caryn Gootkin, Souper Troopers currently employs 25 people. The project was among several non-profits that collaborated under Khulisa Streetscapes, which received funding from the City to employ 500 homeless people.

Their funding will only be until the end of June, according to Gootkin.

"We are working with our NGO partners (headed by Khulisa) to find ways to make this programme happen. We're not sure whether there will be a gap between this instalment ending at the end of June, and the next programme starting possibly later this year," she said.

When GroundUp visited the group in Bree Street, we met 36-year-old Chuma Somdaka from Gugulethu. She said she was forced to leave home eight years ago after being harassed and assaulted because of her sexuality.

Prospects

She said living on the streets in Gardens was even more challenging with her prosthetic leg. She was hit by a car in 2007, and when her mother, who lives in the Eastern Cape, lost her job, she was forced to drop out of her second year at college.

Somdaka is one of the many people who have benefitted from the project. Each member gets a monthly stipend for their work, which includes clean-ups, painting, and gardening. Somdaka said since joining Souper Troopers, she had become optimistic about her prospects.

Souper Troopers have started a petition addressed to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to oppose the discontinuation of funding. The petition, which has nearly 1 666 signatures so far, is aimed at getting the government to continue funding projects like theirs.

"One of the partner organisations registered for this programme is running a supportive housing project in Observatory. It currently houses 24 people who make rental contributions from the stipends they earn on the programme," read the petition, which continued:

Without these stipends, they will most likely be back living on the streets and in public spaces given the lack of suitable accommodation and shelters.

Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management, said the City would apply for additional funding from the national government. He said the PEP funding helped to create more than 3 000 temporary work opportunities for residents.



"The City is doing all it can to assist these vulnerable residents. We hope to continue the very valuable projects that have come about because of the PEP funding. We are engaging with Treasury on the way forward and hopefully unlocking additional funding," said Twigg.

Until funding is secured, the fate of everyone employed by the project is at stake.

Attempts to get clarity from Treasury about the funding to municipalities were fruitless.

