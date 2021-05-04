58m ago

add bookmark

Dysselsdorp family in shock after body of girl, 9, found in a canal

Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rudicia Galant. (Photo: Supplied)
Rudicia Galant. (Photo: Supplied)
  • Nine-year-old Rudicia Galant's body was found near a water canal in Dysselsdorp on Sunday.
  • The little girl was with a group of friends when she accidentally fell into the water.
  • She had a dream to become a teacher one day.

The aunt of a 9-year-old girl who drowned in a water canal in Dysselsdorp, near Oudtshoorn over the weekend, says their family is heartbroken after the ordeal.

Rudicia Galant was playing with friends in the vicinity of the canal when she accidentally fell into the water on Sunday morning.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, said another girl attempted to rescue her and also slipped and fell into the water.

Bystanders saw but only managed to rescue the second girl.

Polisieduikers by die kanaal in Carewstraat waar R
Police divers at the canal in Carew Street where Rudicia slipped.

Rudicia's aunt, Alicia Marnewick, told News24 that the one thing she misses the most about her niece is her bubbly personality and "talkative" nature.

"Rudicia was a bubbly and intelligent little girl who would light up any place she would stumble across," she said.

READ HERE | Pupil, 15, drowns while attending leadership camp near East London, MEC demands thorough probe 

Marnewick said that when she heard her niece had fallen into the canal, she rushed to the scene to find the authorities searching for her and lots of people standing around.

"I did not understand at first what was happening. I was in shock and could not believe what had happened," she added. 

She said she stood and watched anxiously near the canal to try to spot her niece. "I started to panic when the police said they didn't find her body yet," she said.

'We are not alright'

But the suspense was too much and she left while the search was still under way.

According to Marnewick, her brother and stepfather went to identify the body after it was discovered. She said the family was still trying to deal with the fact that the little girl will never return again.

"We are not alright; my family is still in shock. We are very emotional," she said.

READ | Boy (6) drowns in La Mercy lagoon, KZN

Marnewick said Rudicia was looking forward to the start of the second school term.

"She had dreams of becoming a teacher one day, and she loved sitting with books when she was at home. She was always with her books and would always be reading," she said.

She added that Rudicia was not a fussy child and absolutely loved eating, especially sweets and chips.

Marnewick said: 

She had many friends at school and in the street where she stayed. There were many times she would speak about her close friends and how much she enjoyed being with them.

Watching TV series was also one of her favourite things to do and she would be glued to the TV screen when her programme came on.

Rudicia's mother died a few years ago, so she would split her weekends between her dad's house and her grandmother.

ALSO READ | Body of drowned KZN teen recovered in Richards Bay lake

She would have turned 10 years old on 21 July.

"It is very sad to think that just a few days ago she was alive and playing with her friends, and now she has been ripped away forever," Marnewick said.

Police said an autopsy would be conducted this week. No funeral arrangements have been made yet.

"We will miss Rudicia very much. The house will never be the same again, but we know she's in a much better place, with her mother," Marnewick said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dysselsdorpsouthern capeaccident
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2261 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2114 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.50
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.11
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.43
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.17
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,783.42
(-0.5)
Silver
26.77
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,239.28
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
3,014.09
(+1.4)
All Share
66,950
(+0.6)
Top 40
61,151
(+0.6)
Financial 15
12,229
(+0.7)
Industrial 25
85,664
(+0.1)
Resource 10
69,436
(+1.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo