43m ago

add bookmark

E Cape bus crash death toll climbs to 30, as families demand answers

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A DMJ long distance bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon. Photo: SUPPLIED BY EC TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT
A DMJ long distance bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon. Photo: SUPPLIED BY EC TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT
Supplied by EC Transport department
  • Family members of the victims of the horror bus crash in the Eastern Cape are demanding answers. 
  • Thirty passengers died when the bus crashed and plunged down a steep embankment.  
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the road infrastructure was not to blame for the accident.

Family members of the 30 passengers killed in a horror bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday are demanding answers from the bus company.

The luxury bus was transporting passengers from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape when the driver allegedly lost control of it and it overturned after crashing and plunging down a steep embankment.

The incident took place at Kei Cuttings - a notorious stretch of a mountain pass known for its high accident rate - a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

The sister of one of the victims, Unathi Nonkonyane, said her family was heartbroken, in shock and needed to know what had happened.  

READ 28 killed in horrific Eastern Cape bus accident

"We want to know what happened. We want to know why the bus could not bring my brother alive and in one piece," she said.

Nonkonyane said her 32-year old brother, Unathi Ngombane, was returning home to Mthatha after a visit to Cape Town.

Nonkonyane said the family desperately needed closure.

We are still in shock, but all we want for now is to know what went wrong during the trip.

DMJ, the Cape Town-based luxury coach company that owns the double-decker bus, said it did not know yet what led to the accident.  

The death toll had also climbed from 28 on Monday to 30 after forensic pathologists discovered two more bodies on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said:

The forensic officials found two bodies inside two bags which already had a body each. This mistake happens when bodies are rescued at night.

Passengers alleged that they had seen smoke coming from the bus shortly after their departure from Cape Town.  

DMJ marketing manager Thembisa Mkhohlwa said:

I can't support that statement because I was not aboard the bus.

She, however, revealed that the bus had a month-old roadworthy certificate. 

ALSO READ Eastern Cape bus crash death toll rises to 29

"Problems arose on the road, but I cannot say the fault was with the bus," said Mkhohlwa.

The driver also died, while his assistant survived.  

Mkhohlwa added:

The bus was roadworthy; we have done every checks and balances at departure to make sure the bus was ready for the trip to the Eastern Cape. However, we don't have a report of what led to the accident; we organised alternative transport for the survivors of the crash and kept the luggage of the passengers.

Mkhohlwa said she left the scene at 4:00 on Tuesday. 

She added that the company management had yet to meet to discuss the incident.

Mkhohlwa said before every trip, DMJ bus drivers arrive at the bus depot an hour before departure to meet with in-house mechanics so the bus can be checked out and given the green light. 

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the road infrastructure cannot be blamed for the accident. 

It's a solid infrastructure on a national road and that area is a high accident zone which I would think many drivers by now should know that when approaching that space they should be extra cautious. - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe urged the investigating team to get to the cause of the crash.

The wreckage was retrieved and would also be subjected to accident investigators, said Binqose.

The dead were taken to Wood Brooke state mortuary in East London's West Bank. 

READ 8 people killed in a five-car pile-up in the Free State

Mkhohlwa joined Tikana-Gxothiwe at the mortuary where they helped relatives identify the bodies of their loved ones.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape called on the Road Transport Management Corporation (RTMC) to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash. 

The party also called for the Road Accident Fund to compensate the deceased and the injured and also to provide the necessary support.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dmj buseast londoneastern capeaccidents
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 1664 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 570 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 301 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
5% - 145 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.87
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,783.57
-0.2%
Silver
23.66
-0.8%
Palladium
2,515.80
-3.6%
Platinum
1,000.51
-2.6%
Brent Crude
69.51
-1.5%
Top 40
62,657
+0.1%
All Share
68,940
+0.2%
Resource 10
70,864
+2.6%
Industrial 25
85,225
-2.1%
Financial 15
13,890
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo