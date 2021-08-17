E Cape bus crash death toll climbs to 30, as families demand answers

Family members of the victims of the horror bus crash in the Eastern Cape are demanding answers.

Thirty passengers died when the bus crashed and plunged down a steep embankment.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the road infrastructure was not to blame for the accident.

Family members of the 30 passengers killed in a horror bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday are demanding answers from the bus company.

The luxury bus was transporting passengers from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape when the driver allegedly lost control of it and it overturned after crashing and plunging down a steep embankment.

The incident took place at Kei Cuttings - a notorious stretch of a mountain pass known for its high accident rate - a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

The sister of one of the victims, Unathi Nonkonyane, said her family was heartbroken, in shock and needed to know what had happened.

READ | 28 killed in horrific Eastern Cape bus accident

"We want to know what happened. We want to know why the bus could not bring my brother alive and in one piece," she said.

Nonkonyane said her 32-year old brother, Unathi Ngombane, was returning home to Mthatha after a visit to Cape Town.

Nonkonyane said the family desperately needed closure.

We are still in shock, but all we want for now is to know what went wrong during the trip.

DMJ, the Cape Town-based luxury coach company that owns the double-decker bus, said it did not know yet what led to the accident.

The death toll had also climbed from 28 on Monday to 30 after forensic pathologists discovered two more bodies on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said:

The forensic officials found two bodies inside two bags which already had a body each. This mistake happens when bodies are rescued at night.

Passengers alleged that they had seen smoke coming from the bus shortly after their departure from Cape Town.

DMJ marketing manager Thembisa Mkhohlwa said:

I can't support that statement because I was not aboard the bus.

She, however, revealed that the bus had a month-old roadworthy certificate.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape bus crash death toll rises to 29

"Problems arose on the road, but I cannot say the fault was with the bus," said Mkhohlwa.

The driver also died, while his assistant survived.

Mkhohlwa added:

The bus was roadworthy; we have done every checks and balances at departure to make sure the bus was ready for the trip to the Eastern Cape. However, we don't have a report of what led to the accident; we organised alternative transport for the survivors of the crash and kept the luggage of the passengers.

Mkhohlwa said she left the scene at 4:00 on Tuesday.

She added that the company management had yet to meet to discuss the incident.

Mkhohlwa said before every trip, DMJ bus drivers arrive at the bus depot an hour before departure to meet with in-house mechanics so the bus can be checked out and given the green light.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the road infrastructure cannot be blamed for the accident.

It's a solid infrastructure on a national road and that area is a high accident zone which I would think many drivers by now should know that when approaching that space they should be extra cautious. - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe urged the investigating team to get to the cause of the crash.

The wreckage was retrieved and would also be subjected to accident investigators, said Binqose.

The dead were taken to Wood Brooke state mortuary in East London's West Bank.

READ | 8 people killed in a five-car pile-up in the Free State

Mkhohlwa joined Tikana-Gxothiwe at the mortuary where they helped relatives identify the bodies of their loved ones.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape called on the Road Transport Management Corporation (RTMC) to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash.

The party also called for the Road Accident Fund to compensate the deceased and the injured and also to provide the necessary support.

Did you know you can listen to articles?for access to this exciting feature and more.