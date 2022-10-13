E-hailing driver, 3 accomplices accused of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion

An e-hailing driver and three accomplices are accused of hijacking and kidnapping a man in Protea Glen, Soweto, as well as extorting money.

They are expected to apply for bail in the local magistrate's court on Friday.

Khotso Tsotetsi and his alleged accomplices, Linda Nyebizi, Musa Mathebula and Themba Hlalele, allegedly hijacked and kidnapped a man shortly after he parked his car at his home in Protea Glen extension 11 on 21 July.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the men, aged between 23 and 32, drove in a white Nissan Almera, which they used as a getaway car.

They abandoned the car after the hijacking and kidnapping, and then allegedly called their victim's wife to demand a ransom of R6 000, which she paid via e-wallet.



The man opened a criminal case with police the same day, and the Hawks were assigned the investigation.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in the East Rand on 7 October with two occupants. Police interviewed them and established that it was used for an e-hailing service.

"Further probing led to the arrest of Tsotetsi on 8 October 2022. Additional arrests were effected of his accomplices," said Ramovha.



