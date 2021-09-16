E-hailing driver assaulted in Katlehong, allegedly by taxi association members over routes

An e-hailing driver has been assaulted for allegedly operating on a taxi association's route.

A suspect has reportedly been arrested.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo condemned the incident.

Two men, ostensibly members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association (Kapta), were caught on video assaulting an e-hailing driver after he was apparently caught operating on their route. In a video widely shared on social media on Thursday, a white car with Kapta branding on it is seen alongside a red car with a smashed bonnet, against a tree trunk.



A man is seen assaulting the e-hailing driver in Kathehong with a sjambok while another manhandles him.

They later force him into the branded car.

News24 understands the e-hailing driver was chased by the branded vehicle while allegedly driving on a taxi route, before crashing into a tree. Kapta chairperson Phaphama Zulu told News24 that they were investigating.

"We are investigating the problem however, the guys you see in the video have been arrested," said Zulu.

He added that this was not how their patrollers usually operate. Zulu condemned the violent act, saying that the law should take its course.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo also condemned the attack.

Mamabolo said:

I am appalled by the level of savagery and hate displayed by the individuals who perpetrated this act of violence. These acts are unacceptable and must be condemned. We pledge our solidarity with the victim and wish him a speedy recovery.

He called on law enforcement to apprehend each and every individual who was involved in the crime.

Mamabolo added that they have come a long way as a province in dealing with minibus taxi violence.

"Together with the Provincial South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and their various associations, the Gauteng Provincial Government has [made available] platforms for dispute resolution in an effort to avert violence as a means of resolving problems in the public transport sector. We have made tremendous progress in this regard."

SANTACO general-secretary Khazamula Chabalala said it was a horrible criminal act.

"A charge of assault and kidnapping should be laid against those individuals because they forced him into their car after they assaulted him," added Chabalala.



Mamabolo said that a suspect has been arrested and is facing a charge of assault for allegedly inflicting injuries on the driver.

Gauteng police have not yet been able to provide further details on the incident.