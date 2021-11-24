20m ago

E-hailing taxi driver hijacked in Johannesburg by men wearing police masks

Lwandile Bhengu
A Bolt driver was hijacked.
Roger Sedres, Gallo Images

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Johannesburg after he and three others allegedly hijacked an e-hailing taxi driver in the early hours of Tuesday while wearing police masks 

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the Bolt driver was on his way to pick up a client in the CBD at 01:00 when he saw the lights of a car similar to his flashing.

"The driver pulled over, thinking that it was police officers. Four males came out in civilian clothes and wearing police masks. Bogus police asked him why he was driving during the curfew period and demanded that he come out of the vehicle."

Mbele said the men then searched his vehicle for drugs before they took his phone and R400 from his wallet.

They drove him around in the vehicle before dropping him off at the intersection of Wemmer Jubilee and Von Wieligh Streets.

Security company officials picked him up and took him to a police station to open a case.

"The tracker signal was activated, which led to the recovery of a vehicle in Soweto. Suspects in a getaway car managed to speed off, and the suspect who was behind the wheel of a hijacked motor vehicle jumped out. Police gave chase and apprehended him. The keys of the vehicle and knife were recovered from him," Mbele added.

The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The search for the rest of the suspects is ongoing.

