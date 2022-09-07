'Each day was Judgement Day': State wraps up case against Tazne murder accused

The State began wrapping up its case against the man accused of raping and murdering Tazne van Wyk.

The State submitted there was enough evidence to prove the accused severely beat his ex-wife's children.

The children were allegedly hit so much that they woke up every day expecting to be beaten.

The trial of the man accused of murdering 8-year-old Cape Town girl, Tazne van Wyk, as well as the severe abuse of his relatives, continued on Wednesday with final argument.

The prosecutor, Lenro Badenhorst, summarised the horrific testimony after the accused's family, and the children of some of his friends, finally mustered the courage to break their silence when he was arrested for Van Wyk's murder.

The accused cannot be named because it would identify many of the victims related to him, including his own daughter, and the child she bore as a result of him allegedly raping her.

Badenhorst told the Western Cape High Court's Judge Alan Maher the man is accused of beating his ex-wife's children so severely that they woke up every day expecting it.

"Each day was Judgement Day," Badenhorst submitted, of the horror the children went through.

He added that the Constitutional Court only struck down the right to discipline children through mild corporal punishment in 2019.

However, the punishment meted out to the children was not mild and was clearly abusive assault. They were hit with sticks, a belt buckle and planks.



He said the children were not allowed outside the yard, and he made them "piemp" [tell] on each other for the smallest infractions.



He made them fetch their own form of punishment, like a stick or a plank, and also made them take their pants off when being beaten.

Badenhorst submitted:

He enjoyed meting out punishment.

"Certain people are controlling; they find pleasure inflicting punishment."

Asked by Judge Maher to say what he should do regarding any discrepancies in the dates and types of punishment, Badenhorst said the children were hit so often that it would have been difficult for them to give a specific date for a specific type of punishment.

He asked Maher to consider the accused's admission that he did hit them, but only in the name of discipline.



The man was arrested and charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of Van Wyk, who disappeared from her home in Elsies River on 7 February 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, which include incest and murder.

The trial continues.







