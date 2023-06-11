Early morning earthquake shakes Gauteng

Automated and preliminary information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude tremor on Gauteng's East Rand during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.



The council's website listed the location of the tremor as coordinates located in Alberton.

Information on the website indicates that the tremor is yet to be confirmed by a seismologist and the time of the tremor was listed as 02:38 South African time.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also recorded the quake.

Its initial information on the seismic event indicated it was just below a magnitude 5 tremor.

The USGS page stated that the tremor had been "reviewed".

Residents in parts of Gauteng were awoken from their sleep, with some people reporting their walls shaking.

