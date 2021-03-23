Early morning protests close Cape Town roads

Protest action in Cape Town has closed major thoroughfares.

The protesting on Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures on the R300 and N2 highways.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout around 50 protestors are on the roadway.

The R300 southbound has been closed at Stellenbosch Arterial, while the N2 incoming has been closed at Macassar Road. The N2 outbound is closed at Duinefontein Road.

#Update 246317: #Road_Closure R300 Southbound @ Stellenbosch Aterial due to #Protesting #Tyres_Alight at N2, use alt route and Northbound after N2, lane closure, No Delays, services on scene #BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/GZ8yj0NQtj — Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) March 23, 2021

Cape Town - #ALERT N2 Outbound: Watch for vehicles entering the carriageway from the central median at Macassar #TotalShutDown pic.twitter.com/TWhSG96gxS — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2021

Old Faure and Spine roads are also closed, and Baden Powell Drive is closed between the N2 and Swartklip Road.

“All role players are in attendance,” added Bezuidenhout.

