Early morning protests close Cape Town roads

Nicole McCain
(Photo via @CapeTownFreeway, Twitter)
Protest action in Cape Town has closed major thoroughfares.

The protesting on Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures on the R300 and N2 highways.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout around 50 protestors are on the roadway.

The R300 southbound has been closed at Stellenbosch Arterial, while the N2 incoming has been closed at Macassar Road. The N2 outbound is closed at Duinefontein Road.

WATCH | Free State farmers, taxi drivers join forces to protest 'total collapse' of infrastructure

Old Faure and Spine roads are also closed, and Baden Powell Drive is closed between the N2 and Swartklip Road.

“All role players are in attendance,” added Bezuidenhout.

