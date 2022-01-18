East Rand rocked by 3.5 magnitude tremor

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the local magnitude scale was recorded in the East Rand and felt around Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed the earthquake, which the South African Seismograph Network recorded.

The earthquake was felt around 06:33 and its epicentre was located in Westonaria, around 51 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg.

In October last year, a similar magnitude earthquake was recorded on the East Rand.

News24 reported at the time that a 3.1 on the local magnitude scale earthquake was recorded at around 11:00 on 27 October.

Earlier in the year - in July - residents in some parts of Gauteng also experienced an earthquake measuring between 3.5 and 4.2 magnitude that rocked the area.

The earthquake was felt across the province just after 06:30 and lasted a few minutes, News24 reported.

