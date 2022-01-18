40m ago

add bookmark

East Rand rocked by 3.5 magnitude tremor

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the local magnitude scale was recorded in the East Rand and felt around Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed the earthquake, which the South African Seismograph Network recorded.

The earthquake was felt around 06:33 and its epicentre was located in Westonaria, around 51 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg.

In October last year, a similar magnitude earthquake was recorded on the East Rand.

READ | Shaken, not stirred: Gauteng residents rattled by tremor

News24 reported at the time that a 3.1 on the local magnitude scale earthquake was recorded at around 11:00 on 27 October.

Earlier in the year - in July - residents in some parts of Gauteng also experienced an earthquake measuring between 3.5 and 4.2 magnitude that rocked the area.

The earthquake was felt across the province just after 06:30 and lasted a few minutes, News24 reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgearthquake
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.95
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,816.24
-0.2%
Silver
23.00
-0.1%
Palladium
1,900.50
+1.2%
Platinum
977.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,278
-0.9%
All Share
74,940
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,462
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,335
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,321
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo