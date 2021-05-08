Eastern Cape abaThembu royal sentenced to life for raping of teen family members

An AbaThembu royal family member was sentenced to life behind bars for the repeated rape of two teenagers.

The 32-year-old's traditional authority covers the Khonqeni and Xhongorha areas, near Mthatha.

The Bityi Regional Court in the Eastern Cape jailed Avelile Sakhisizwe Mtirara, who raped two of his relatives between 2016 and 2017.

The court heard that he called each teen to his rondavel, which was not far from the main house, and raped them. He threatened to kill them if they told anyone. However, they told their aunt about their ordeals. READ | Man arrested for allegedly raping blind elderly Mpumalanga woman

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the chief denied raping the girls and claimed that they were part of a conspiracy to dethrone him.

"The court found him guilty as charged and agreed with the prosecutor's submission that Mtirara had abused his position of trust, both as an older relative and a traditional leader to whom the community looks up," Tyali added.

The court sentenced Mtirara to life imprisonment on Thursday for the rape of the younger teen and eight years for the rape of the other one.

The sentences will be served concurrently.