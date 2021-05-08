36m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape abaThembu royal sentenced to life for raping of teen family members

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
AbaThemby royal Avelile Sakhisizwe Mtirara was sentenced to life in the Bityi Regional Court for raping two teenage girls.(File)
AbaThemby royal Avelile Sakhisizwe Mtirara was sentenced to life in the Bityi Regional Court for raping two teenage girls.(File)
PHOTO: iStock

An AbaThembu royal family member was sentenced to life behind bars for the repeated rape of two teenagers.

The 32-year-old's traditional authority covers the Khonqeni and Xhongorha areas, near Mthatha.

The Bityi Regional Court in the Eastern Cape jailed Avelile Sakhisizwe Mtirara, who raped two of his relatives between 2016 and 2017.

The court heard that he called each teen to his rondavel, which was not far from the main house, and raped them. He threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

However, they told their aunt about their ordeals.

READ | Man arrested for allegedly raping blind elderly Mpumalanga woman

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the chief denied raping the girls and claimed that they were part of a conspiracy to dethrone him. 

"The court found him guilty as charged and agreed with the prosecutor's submission that Mtirara had abused his position of trust, both as an older relative and a traditional leader to whom the community looks up," Tyali added.

The court sentenced Mtirara to life imprisonment on Thursday for the rape of the younger teen and eight years for the rape of the other one.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
avelile sakhisizwe mtiraraluxolo tyalieastern capecrimecourt
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4201 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3906 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 423 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo