Eastern Cape Amathole councillor's home riddled with bullets

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Nicole McCain
  • Gunmen have targetted the home of Amathole Mayco member Nanziwe Rulashe.
  • The shooting comes only days after she was dragged from her office, allegedly by armed security guards.
  • No one was injured in the shooting during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just days after Amathole Mayco member Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged from her municipal offices in East London by armed security guards, gunmen have targetted her family home.

Early on Sunday morning, several gunshots were fired at Rulashe's home, aimed at her bedroom.

The attack comes after Rulashe was dragged from the municipal offices and assaulted, allegedly by armed security guards, on Monday.

READ | Amathole mayor calls for probe after video of armed guards dragging councillor from her office

Cambridge police have opened a case of attempted murder following the attack on Sunday morning, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

"The incident took place around 02:00 in the early hours of Sunday at Baysville in East London. According to the information, an unidentified suspect arrived and started shooting several shots through the bedroom window," said Kinana.

Rulashe was not in her room at the time, and her children escaped unharmed as they were in separate rooms.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this stage. The SAPS will not [speculate]," he said.

"Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered the establishment of a task team and has appointed a senior officer to lead the investigations," added Kinana.

Regional secretary of the ANC in the Amathole region, Teris Nthuthu, has called for top detectives to be seconded from provincial and national levels for the investigation.

"We call on [the] Amathole Municipality, provincial government, and [the] SAPS to provide her with security, [so] as to guarantee her safety," said Nthuthu.

He added that the attack could be an attempt to disrupt the region.

"We condemn the act as barbaric. It can't be accepted and tolerated," said Nthuthu.

Rulashe was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Kinana said police had arrested five people in connection with an assault, malicious damage to property, and intimidation case that Rulashe had opened after the incident on Monday.

She previously told News24 that the assault stemmed from a disagreement with a municipal official during a strategic meeting.

At the time, Amathole District Municipality Mayor Nceba Ndikinda called for an investigation into the allegations that she had been assaulted.

Kinana said no arrests had been made in connection with Sunday's shooting.

"The investigation is under way. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting incident is requested to share it with, and inform, Cambridge Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10 111," said Kinana.

