Eastern Cape ambulance driver suspended for alleged drunk driving

An Eastern Cape ambulance driver Anele Msuthu Nqawana has been suspended after he was arrested by the police for allegedly driving the emergency vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The Eastern Cape health department has called the incident "embarrassing".

The police said the ambulance driver could not walk or stand and fell to the ground.

The 38-year-old was arrested around lunchtime on Thursday on the R63 road outside Eastern Cape capital Bhisho.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the suspension to News24.

"The official is alleged to have driven the official vehicle under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested by the police. We have since instituted an internal investigation and he has been put on suspension," said Kupelo.

The department condemned the "embarrassing" incident.

"We condemn such behaviour. It is unfortunate that one of our own stands accused of such an embarrassing incident," said Kupelo.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Thonjeni said the suspect was allegedly driving the ambulance at high speed.

"According to the information received... when he approached the Stop and Go [at a construction site] he never stopped although he was supposed to stop. When he got off the ambulance it was noticed that he was very drunk; he could not even stand or walk; he just fell on the ground," said Thonjeni.

Thonjeni said police were called and the suspect was arrested and detained at Steve Vukile Tshwete police station and charged with drunken driving, contravention of the Disaster Management Act as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Nobody was injured in the incident, said Thonjeni.



Thonjeni said the incident happened at 1pm.

He appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Thonjeni said the docket was not yet back from court and therefore could not provide further details on the outcome of the court appearance.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed the driver's identity to News24 and said Nqawana appeared in court. She could not provide additional details regarding the court appearance.

In August, provincial Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's personal messenger was arrested for allegedly transporting liquor. He was driving an official department vehicle.

He was charged for fraud relating to use of a state vehicle without authority, violation of lockdown regulations and attempted bribery of officers of the law.

Matinise is also an ANC Youth League task team member in the province.