Eastern Cape ANC councillor Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa shot dead in her car

Cebelihle Mthethwa
An Eastern Cape ANC councillor was shot dead. (Photo: Getty Images)
  • Eastern Cape ANC councillor Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa was shot dead on Friday.
  • Her body was found inside her car in Ngcingwane, Dutywa.
  • No arrests have been made.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock after the murder of one of its councillors, Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa.

The body of 47-year-old Nqwena-Maliwa was found inside her car in Ngcingwane, Dutywa, on Friday afternoon. There was a single gunshot wound to her head.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, Nqwena-Maliwa went to her business to fetch money and parked her car in front of the premises.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that as she was busy counting the money inside the car, she was confronted by two unidentified male suspects, one of whom was clad in a [balaclava]," Kinana added.

They allegedly shot her before fleeing in a white Toyota Avanza parked a few metres away.

None of her belongings were taken during the shooting.

The ANC in the province condemned the "assassination" of Nqwena-Maliwa and called on law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

ANC spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said:

Killing of a public representative is tantamount to the subversion of democracy because councillors are servants of the people. It is incidents such as this heinous crime that remind us that crime and violence remain a grave challenge in our communities.

"The ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, comrades, colleagues, friends, and her community that she served with dedication and passion up to this last day. We share their grave sense of loss," he added.

Police have registered a murder case for investigation.

No arrests have been made.


