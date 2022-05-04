1h ago

Eastern Cape ANC delegates asked for Covid-19 vaccine certificates ahead of conference

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
An ANC supporter waves a flag.
  • ANC Eastern Cape delegates attending the elective conference this coming weekend are expected to bring vaccination certificates or a negative Covid-19 test result.
  • The on-and-off conference is set to take place this weekend after seeing three postponements since December 2021.
  • An urgent meeting between the provincial task team and ANC national executive committee was scheduled for Wednesday to discuss readiness of the conference.

ANC delegates attending the much-anticipated elective conference, scheduled for this weekend in East London, are expected to produce proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result at the venue. 

ANC provincial task team co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi communicated the rule in a letter to the party's regional structures on Tuesday. 

Last week, former Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus was kicked out of the association's three-day conference after he tested positive for the virus. 

He did not have a vaccination certificate nor did he bring test results.   

Niehaus was reportedly later allowed to participate in the conference virtually from his home.

Ngcukayitobi did not explain whether the elective conference would arrange for delegates to join digitally. 

Questions sent to Ngcukayitobi, provincial task team co-ordinator Oscar Mabuyane, ANC head of communications Gift Ngqondi and the party's provincial spokesperson, Loyiso Magqashela, all drew a blank. 

Their response will be added once received. 

In a letter on Tuesday, Ngcukayitobi told all regional structures "all delegates will, upon arrival, be expected to produce a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test result not older than 72 hours". 

Confusion reigns again over whether the conference will finally sit this weekend following three postponements since December 2021 over a litany of objections from branches. 

While many branches thought it was all systems go for this weekend, Ngcukayitobi on Tuesday wrote to ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile requesting an urgent meeting between the provincial task team officials and national executive committee (NEC) officials over the state of readiness of the conference, among other issues. 

He proposed the meeting take place virtually on Wednesday evening. 

Among other issues Ngcukayitobi wanted to bring to the attention of the NEC officials, on an urgent basis, were WB Rubusana (Buffalo City) and Chris Hani ANC branches which are under investigation.

On top of the agenda is the eligibility of people with pending cases, which are before the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals, to vote at the conference. 

Ngcukayitobi told Mashatile the office of the secretary-general had been asked for some time to clarify the matter. 

