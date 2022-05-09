15m ago

Eastern Cape ANC delegates finally cast their votes after delays, disputes

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
ANC delegates from Eastern Cape inside the plenary during the Eastern Cape elective conference on 7 May 2022.
ANC delegates from Eastern Cape inside the plenary during the Eastern Cape elective conference on 7 May 2022.
PHOTO: Kayleen Morgan, News24
  • The ANC in the Eastern Cape is holding its elective conference in East London. 
  • The conference, which was supposed to end on Sunday, was delayed by hours because of arguments about credentials. 
  • Voting resumed on Monday morning. 

After hours of delays, voting continued at the Eastern Cape ANC's elective conference in the early hours of Monday morning. 

The conference had been delayed by hours, with credentials adopted late on Sunday night paving the way for voting and nominations to begin. 

Nominations were rubber-stamped by delegates, confirming two firm favourites - Oscar Mabuyane, the premier and former chairperson, and Babalo Madikizela, the former treasurer - for the position of chairperson. 

A surprising development was the first unchallenged nomination of controversial former ANC Youth League leader Andile Lungisa.


A nomination from the floor for Zolile Williams, a municipal manager from Joe Gqabi Municipality, ensured a challenger for Lungisa for the position of treasurer. 

For the provincial secretary position, former incumbent Lulama Ngcukaitobi will be challenged by Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu. 

Helen Sauls-August and Weziwe Tikana were nominated for the deputy provincial secretary position. 

Xolile Nkompela and Mlungisi Mvoko accepted their nominations for deputy chairperson position. 

Only a few regions and leagues had voted by early Monday morning. 

READ | ANC Eastern Cape conference stalled, but party leaders confident it won't collapse

The conference was initially intended to end on Sunday afternoon with a closing address by party leader Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The delays were because of arguments and objections over the adoption of credentials. 

Delegates continued raising objections from the floor regarding the participation of two regions - Chris Hani and Dr WB Rubusana. The regions had reported membership manipulation concerns, resulting in a fraction of the conference calling for their exclusion. 

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Aaron Motsoaledi said some delegates were determined to ensure these regions were excluded. 

He said some quoted philosophers and court judgments to support their arguments, which the conference steering committee rejected. 

Results are expected to be announced on Monday. 


