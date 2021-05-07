48m ago

Eastern Cape ANC suspends 3 leaders for violating party's constitution

Malibongwe Dayimani
OR Tambo District Municipality Council speaker Xolile Nkompela. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase).
  • The ANC in the Eastern Cape suspended three leaders for violation of the party's constitution.
  • They are Xolile Nkompela, Robert Nogumla and William Ngozi.
  • The decision was communicated by the provincial disciplinary committee chairperson, Sisisi Tolashe.  

The ANC in the Eastern Cape announced that it had suspended three leaders for violating the party's constitution.

The members are OR Tambo municipality council speaker, Xolile Nkompela, the deputy mayor, Robert Nogumla, and the municipality's former chief whip, William Ngozi.

Nkompela and Nogumla have been suspended from the ANC for five years, and Ngozi for one year.

Nogumla has been suspended for defying the provincial executive committee (PEC) after he refused to accept its 12 October 2020 decision to recall him as deputy mayor and redeployed him to the position of mayoral executive committee member. 

Nkompela is suspended for defying a decision of the PEC, which called for him to resign as speaker of the municipality.

READ| 15 Eastern Cape ANC members reported to integrity committee for rape, sexual assault, fraud and corruption

Ngozi was charged for failing or refusing to resign as chief whip of the municipality, despite being advised of the decision of the PEC that he be recalled.

He has since resigned and tendered his apology to the organisation.

Meanwhile, Raymond Mhlaba municipality chief whip, Lindelwa Penisi, was sanctioned to a three-year membership suspension, wholly suspended for three years, on condition that she doesn't break the ANC's constitution during the period. 

She was caught on camera launching a verbal tirade at Fort Beaufort residents, who were pleading for water.

ALSO READ| 'F**k you, you uncircumcised boy!' - ANC recalls municipality chief whip for swearing at residents

ANC provincial disciplinary committee chairperson, Sisisi Tolashe, said Penisi's remorse weighed in her favour.

The suspended ANC members could not be immediately reached for comment. Their responses will be added once received. 

