1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape authorities to destroy 91 vehicles amid fraudulent car registration syndicate probe

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A vehicle is destroyed.
A vehicle is destroyed.
Twitter, @TrafficRTMC
  • Ninety-one seized vehicles will be destroyed by the police and Road Traffic Management Corporation in the Eastern Cape.
  • The vehicles were among 520 vehicles that were impounded as part of an investigation into a fraudulent car registration syndicate.
  • Seventeen people were arrested during the investigation.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Eastern Cape police will destroy 91 seized vehicles in Grahamstown this week amid an ongoing investigation into a fraudulent car registration syndicate.

In 2019, about 520 vehicles were impounded and 17 people were arrested, including police officers, Department of Transport officials, and foreign nationals who were suspected of being the syndicate's kingpins.

They are charged with forgery, money laundering, fraud, the selling of illicit goods, and violations of the Customs and Excise Act, 61 of 1964 Act and Contravention of the National Road Traffic Act.

READ | SA is going through a commuter rail revolution

The RTMC and police discovered that 91 of the 520 vehicles had fraudulent licence discs that were registered on the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) and it was claimed that most were from neighbouring countries, such as Malawi, RTMC chief communications officer Simon Zwane said.

He said some of the vehicles used forged registration plates from Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal to fool traffic officers into believing the vehicles were from South Africa.

"Investigations revealed that the vehicles in question were all illegally imported vehicles, predominantly from Japan."

"They were prohibited for use in South Africa as they were meant to be in transit for export to other parts of the continent," Zwane said.

According to him, the vehicles were sold at a reduced price, prompting criminal syndicates and unscrupulous officials to bypass the system and illegally register them through a mode of operation.

Zwane explained this: "An applicant (who is also a syndicate member) would approach a Komga Registering Authority official to initiate the vehicle's introduction into the NaTIS."

"Two police vehicle safeguard section (VSS) members would then issue the vehicles with fictitious police clearances."

"Three specific officials from the Eastern Cape help desk would fraudulently issue certificates of roadworthiness, and vehicles would then be registered on the NaTIS."

During the investigation, vehicles that were allegedly illegally bought from members of the syndicate were seized from members of the public, along with documents from the help desk, Komga Registering Authority, police VSS, and roadworthy centres, Zwane said.

The 17 people were releasedon R2 000 bail each and their next court appearance will be determined once the investigation is concluded, Zwane said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
road traffic management corporationport elizabetheastern capegrahamstowntrafficcrime
Lottery
R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1790 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 689 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.47
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.05
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.14
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,932.22
+0.7%
Silver
24.95
+0.7%
Palladium
2,242.50
+3.8%
Platinum
998.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,317
+0.6%
All Share
75,156
+0.5%
Resource 10
80,081
+3.2%
Industrial 25
82,496
-0.7%
Financial 15
17,617
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo