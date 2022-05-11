Brothers arrested for allegedly murdering their dad after he killed the family's dog

Two Lusikisiki brothers are accused of murdering their father after he allegedly killed the family's dog.

The 74-year-old man sustained head injuries and later died in hospital.

The police arrested the brother while they were in hiding on Sunday.

Police have arrested two brothers in the Eastern Cape for allegedly killing their father after he killed the family's dog.

According to police, it is alleged that the father killed the dog because it ate chicken eggs and attacked other domestic animals.



Lusikisiki police arrested the brother, aged 27 and 29, in Mbotyi in Mandebe, which is outside Lusikisiki, at around 18:00 on Sunday.

The police said they allegedly assaulted the 74-year-old man at his home on Sunday after the dog had been killed. The father died at St Elizabeth Hospital after sustaining head injuries.

"According to the information, the deceased was with his family, wife and daughter in his residence when the deceased assaulted the dog until it died, the reason being that it allegedly ate eggs and [bit] domestic animals," police spokesperson Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said.

Matola-Mvanyashe added that the siblings then attacked their father and fled to nearby Mzizangwa.

They were arrested on Sunday and charged with murder.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Matola-Mvanyashe could not be reached for comment on the court appearance.

Her response will be added once received.





