56m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape businessman expected in court over R3.9m counterfeit goods bust

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Eastern Cape businessman is expected to appear in court after a Hawks investigation linked him to a case of R3.9 million worth of counterfeit cellular accessories.
An Eastern Cape businessman is expected to appear in court after a Hawks investigation linked him to a case of R3.9 million worth of counterfeit cellular accessories.
SAPS
  • A businessman is expected to face charges of money laundering and possession of counterfeit goods.
  • The Eastern Cape man was arrested in connection with a R3.9 million counterfeit goods bust.
  • During the bust, cellular accessories and cash were seized by the Hawks.

An Eastern Cape businessman is expected to appear in court after a Hawk investigation linked him to a case of R3.9 million worth of counterfeit cellular accessories.

The Hawks issued a summons to the 35-year-old businessman on Friday for allegedly contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, among others, and laundering money, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

The summons is connected to an August bust in Gqeberha.

During the bust, Customs and Excise officials and Gqeberha Border Control police officers searched two properties and seized R3.9 million worth of counterfeit goods as well as more than R34 000 in cash, said Mgolodela.

ALSO READ | One store left standing as police seize counterfeit goods estimated at R24.5m in Joburg CBD

"Suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at more than R3.9 million were seized by the customs officials in accordance with the Customs and Excise Act. More than R34 000 cash was also seized during the operation," said Mgolodela.

During the Hawks investigation, the accessories were confirmed by the holders of Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Hisense to be counterfeit, she added.

"The legitimate companies thus instructed their legal team to institute criminal action against the perpetrator," Mgolodela said.

This legal action led to the issuing of the summons.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha New Law Court on 15 November.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkseastern capegqberhacourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
50% - 2800 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1162 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo