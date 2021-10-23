Eastern Cape businessman expected in court over R3.9m counterfeit goods bust

A businessman is expected to face charges of money laundering and possession of counterfeit goods.

The Eastern Cape man was arrested in connection with a R3.9 million counterfeit goods bust.

During the bust, cellular accessories and cash were seized by the Hawks.

An Eastern Cape businessman is expected to appear in court after a Hawk investigation linked him to a case of R3.9 million worth of counterfeit cellular accessories.



The Hawks issued a summons to the 35-year-old businessman on Friday for allegedly contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, among others, and laundering money, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

The summons is connected to an August bust in Gqeberha.

During the bust, Customs and Excise officials and Gqeberha Border Control police officers searched two properties and seized R3.9 million worth of counterfeit goods as well as more than R34 000 in cash, said Mgolodela.

"Suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at more than R3.9 million were seized by the customs officials in accordance with the Customs and Excise Act. More than R34 000 cash was also seized during the operation," said Mgolodela.

During the Hawks investigation, the accessories were confirmed by the holders of Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Hisense to be counterfeit, she added.

"The legitimate companies thus instructed their legal team to institute criminal action against the perpetrator," Mgolodela said.

This legal action led to the issuing of the summons.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha New Law Court on 15 November.