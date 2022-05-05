1h ago

Eastern Cape conference: Participation of Ntutu, Nkompela a boost for Babalo Madikizela faction

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Tebogo Letsie, City Press
  • Paul Mashatile clarified the participation of Teris Ntutu in the Eastern Cape elective conference. 
  • Ntutu had faced corruption and fraud charges, which were later dropped. 
  • He is vying for the provincial secretary position, in a slate aligned to Babalo Madikizela. 

As the Eastern Cape conference is set to get underway on Friday, Teris Ntutu, a contender for the provincial secretary position, has been given the go-ahead to participate. 

Ntutu, who was facing fraud and corruption charges, is set to be nominated for the position on Babalo Madikizela's slate.

Madikizela is up against incumbent provincial chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, in a hotly contested race that has, so far, been mired in controversy. 

News24 understands that Lulama Ngqukaitobi, the provincial coordinator, questioned his participation at the conference. 

In a letter penned by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, which News24 has seen, the status of Ntutu's participation was clarified. 

Mashatile wrote that Ntutu's suspension was lifted "if misconduct charges are not preferred against the comrade within 30 days". 

He added that the court order submitted in relation to Ntutu's court case was sufficient for the party to accept.  

Ntutu faced corruption and fraud charges related to a R10-million tender from the Mnquma municipality. Charges against him were dropped, paving the way for his participation in the conference. 

Ntutu was also, in February, asked to step aside as Amathole regional secretary by the Eastern Cape provincial working committee.

He questioned that suspension. 

Mashatile said, in the letter dated 4 May, that Ngqukaitobi's insistence that he be served with a court judgment to accept Ntutu's position was unjustified. 

The letter read:

In light of the court order that was submitted to you, the ANC may have to accept as prima facie evidence that the order is authentic and that the judgment will set out reasons why the summons was set aside.

"In the circumstances, to insist on receiving a copy of the judgment, which is in the hands of the presiding judge and not the comrade, is unreasonable, especially if one considers that this request is being made on the eve of a provincial elective conference," Mashatile said. 

"The SGO directs that the province should accept the bona fides of Comrade Teris and allow him to assert his rights in the provincial conference. If it subsequently transpires that Comrade Teris misled the ANC, action could be taken against him at that stage." 

Mashatile also said former OR Tambo municipality speaker Xolile Nkompela - who is contesting the deputy chair position - was allowed to participate in the conference.

This was after Nkompela's suspension by the provincial structure was overturned by the ANC's national disciplinary appeal committee. 

Mashatile's letters regarding Ntutu and Nkompela are seen as an early victory for the Madikizela camp. 

Questionable branches

News24 understands that the matter of branches participating at the conference may come into question regarding two regions, the Chris Hani and Dr WD Rubusana region. 

ANC provincial task team spokesperson, Loyiso Magqashela, confirmed there were outstanding disputes that needed to be resolved. 

These branches could face disqualification at the conference if their questionable status remained. 

The regions had their conferences halted from going ahead following court orders. 

A meeting was expected to take place late on Thursday regarding the remaining disputes ahead of the conference. 

