Eastern Cape cop arrested for trying to solicit bribe from alleged drug courier

A police officer in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for corruption after he allegedly requested a bribe to release an impounded vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded on 8 April, after it was deemed to be instrumental in the commission of a crime, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

The vehicle's owner was arrested by the Matatiele dog unit after being suspected of transporting drugs.

"The accused person is reported to have appeared before Matatiele Magistrate's Court on [Monday] where he was released on R5 000 bail. After his release, the accused is alleged to have gone to the police station to enquire about his vehicle," said Mgolodela.

"The vehicle's owner was referred to the investigating officer, a 37-year-old sergeant, who allegedly told him 'to organise a sum of R2 000 to get his vehicle back'," said Mgolodela.

The matter was reported to the Bizana Serious Corruption Investigation team for probing which resulted in the police officer's arrest on Friday.

He is due to make his first court appearance at the Matatiele Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

