Eastern Cape cop killed while attempting to stop armed robbery

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
André Damons
  • An Eastern Cape constable was shot and killed while responding to an armed business robbery on Saturday.
  • The constable was part of a crime prevention response team. Four officers were dispatched to the scene. 
  • Police say some of the suspects are still on the run. 

As the South African Police Services gather in Pretoria to mark the lives of officers who died in the line of duty, an Eastern Cape family is in mourning after Sergeant Vakele Mark Mjoli was murdered this weekend.  

Mjoli, 43, and his colleagues responded to an armed business robbery at a retail chain store in Engcobo on Saturday. 

When they arrived at the store, Mjoli approached a man who was standing in front of the door dressed in security gear.

"Believing that the man was a security officer, he (Mjoli) enquired from him about the whereabouts of the suspects. The man pointed and directed him to the door. As he was proceeding towards the door, the man who was later identified as one of the suspects, turned and started shooting at the police officer who died on the scene," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

Kinana said when the other officers moved towards the shop, they were also met with a hail of bullets. 

"Another member, Constable Mfundiso Ndede, 35, suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care," Kinana said.

Police said two suspects were also killed in the incident. Police recovered two pistols. 

"One vehicle, also believed to have been a getaway car, was also found in the area. Two of the five suspects are still at large, whilst one was arrested by the police. A murder case, attempted murder case, and inquest are currently under investigation. No money was reported stolen during the incident," Kinana said. 

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, sent condolences to Mjoli's family.

"We shall not sleep until the rest of those involved in this heartless act of brutality are found to face the consequences of their actions in the courts of law," said Mene.

