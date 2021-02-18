12m ago

Eastern Cape cop sentenced to life for killing policeman boyfriend over love triangle

Malibongwe Dayimani
The cop was handed a further two years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • Police constable Nosicela Kamba, 32, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her constable boyfriend Vuyo Matshishi in 2017.
  • Kamba's friend, Lunga Mbono, carried out the murder on instruction of Kamba, who complained that she was tired of Matshishi's infidelity.
  • Mbono also killed Matshishi's cousin, Melikhaya Nqono, in an attempt to thwart an attempted murder case opened against Kamba by Matshishi's other girlfriend, Ndileka Booi.

Eastern Cape police constable Nosicela Kamba, 32, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her constable boyfriend Vuyo Matshishi.

In the same case, Kamba's friend, Lunga Mbono, 38, was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for the murders of Matshishi and his cousin, Melikhaya Nqono, in 2016 and 2017.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth heard how Kamba – a police constable at the Gelvandale police station, where her boyfriend Matshishi also worked – sent Mbono to kill Matshishi. 

Evidence before the court showed that while the two constables were in love, Matshishi was also in a three-year relationship with Ndileka Booi, 37, with whom he shared a child.

Tired of the love triangle, Kamba attacked Booi at Matshishi's home in KwaZakhele on 13 April 2016. Booi was unconscious and spent three days in hospital after Mbono punched and kicked her in the ribs and trampled on her face.

In an attempt to thwart the attempted murder case opened against Kamba, Mbono abducted eyewitness Nqono, killed him and burnt his body.

In June 2017, Kamba approached Mbono and asked him to kill Matshishi, saying she was tired of his infidelity.

She claimed they had had a heated argument after he called her by another name while making love.

On 1 July 2017, Mbono got into Matshishi's room and stabbed him in his sleep. Police found Matshishi's badly burnt body in his car near Peddie.

Kamba and Mbono were arrested by Port Elizabeth police in August 2017.

They were denied bail and have remained in custody since their arrest.

Senior state advocate Mujaahid Sandan described the murders as acts of cowardice as the deceased were attacked while they were sleeping and were therefore defenceless.

He added that gender-based violence should be abhorred even when women are the perpetrators.

Handing down the sentence, acting Judge Hannelie Bakker said Kamba was meant to uphold the law but instead chose to plan and execute a murder.

Bakker sentenced Mbono to two life terms for the murders of Matshishi and Nqono.

She further sentenced him to four years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice as he tried to conceal the murders by burning and disposing of the bodies of the two cousins.

Bakker sentenced Kamba to life imprisonment for the murder of Matshishi.

Kamba was handed a further two years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice as she acted in concert with Mbono in the burning and disposal of Matshishi's body.

She also handed her a five-year sentence for attempting to murder Booi. However, three years of this sentence was suspended for five years.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Indra Goberdan said "the entire matter was based on circumstantial evidence and cellphone evidence".

Goberdan said the investigating officer, who was guided by advocate Ismat Cerfontein, did "exceptionally well" in the preparation of the docket. Advocate Sandan's efforts in securing the conviction was also applauded.

"The matter was so difficult because the accused was a police officer who tried to cover her tracks and knew the different investigative techniques which could be used. Intimate partner femicide is a high priority focus area in the division and this sends a strong message out to partners who wish to take the lives of their spouses or lovers that the court will not tolerate such actions and they will be removed from society."

Read more on:
