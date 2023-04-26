18m ago

Eastern Cape cop who led K9 unit honoured by Turkey for rescue efforts following deadly earthquake

Cebelihle Bhengu
South African police and K9 Unit member Brigadier Vimla Moodley received an award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for her rescue efforts during the earthquake.
PHOTO: Supplied/Gift of the Givers
  • Brigadier Vimla Moodley received an award from the Turkish president for her rescue efforts after the deadly earthquake in February.
  • Moodley led the K9 Unit which rescued an 80-year-old woman who had been buried under the rubble for days.
  • Turkish ambassador to South Africa Aysegul Kandas said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded all team leaders who took part in the rescue efforts.

A member of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) K9 Unit has received an award from the Turkish government for her rescue efforts after February's deadly earthquake in Turkey.

Brigadier Vimla Moodley, from the Eastern Cape, headed a K9 Unit team during rescue efforts in Turkey, along with aid organisation Gift of the Givers, which resulted in the rescue of an 80-year-old woman who had been buried under the rubble after a building collapsed during the earthquake.

Moodley told News24 she flew to Turkey on Monday for the ceremony to receive the presidential medal for distinguished humanitarian service. She said she was honoured to receive recognition.

READ | SA rescue workers safe after second Turkey earthquake, says Islamic Relief

She credited the team that was part of the rescue efforts, adding that she represented them on the stage.

Moodley said she was emotional about the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake that claimed more than 50 000 lives.

She said the Turkish quake, which also caused thousands of deaths in neighbouring Syria, was the worst disaster she had experienced in her 32-year career.

Team members in green shirts holding Turkey flag
A heroes' welcome was held for the team who spent 10 days in Turkey.
Collapsed buildings and rubble following earthquake
The devastating earthquake in Turkey caused damage to numerous buildings.
Photo Supplied Supplied

"All the memories came back because they played a video showing everything that happened. We experienced an apocalypse. We have never experienced a disaster of that magnitude before. It was emotional, but at the same time, you are proud," she added.

Turkish ambassador to South Africa Aysegul Kandas told News24 that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded the team leaders of the search, and rescue teams from all countries who helped in the aftermath of the earthquake.


