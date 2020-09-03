1h ago

Eastern Cape cops arrest man after woman stabbed to death in street

Riaan Grobler
A man has been arrested for the murder of an Eastern Cape woman.
A man has been arrested for the murder of an Eastern Cape woman.
Eastern Cape police managed to arrest a man following a manhunt after a woman was brutally murdered on a street in Kwanonzame, Middelburg, at around 01:00 on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker, community members alerted the police about the incident and, on arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman in the street with multiple stab wounds to the upper chest.

"The K9 Unit at Middelburg immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. With information received from a source, the 25-year-old suspect was traced and apprehended on Tuesday on a farm in the district."

He will appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a murder charge.

