Eastern Cape cops arrested for allegedly skimming off seized booze, cigarettes

Yuki Shintani, Getty Images

Two police officers appeared in court for allegedly selling crates of alcohol that were recovered from an overturned SA Breweries truck, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

Sergeant Lesley Saults and Constable Justine Freeman appeared in the Makhanda Magistrate's Court on Friday.

READ | Swift police action leads to recovery of stolen booze worth over R1m

It's alleged that they took the crates of alcohol from the truck to the Joza police station, where they are based, but kept some back and sold them to a pub.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakane said the two were released on R500 bail.

They will return to court on 14 December. 

Ngcakane said another two Joza police station officers were arrested for only booking in one third of a haul of cigarettes seized from a person who sold them during the earlier stages of the Covid-19 lockdown, when it was illegal to do so. 

Warrant Officer Lawrence van der Ross and Sergeant Gareth Paul Prince conducted the raid on 5 June. It is not yet clear what they did with the rest of the cigarettes that were meant to go into evidence. 

They will appear in court again on 11 December.

