Eastern Cape cops crack down on Covid-19 lockdown offenders, arrest 44 in two days

Eastern Cape police have arrested 44 people in two days for breaching lockdown Level 3 regulations.

A 26-year-old was arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.





Eastern Cape police have clamped down on offenders who breached the recently downgraded Level 3 Covid-19 regulations, making 44 arrests in two days.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 44 were arrested and charged for non-compliance with the Disaster Management Act.

"Most of the felonies committed were for the non-wearing of masks and failure to confine oneself to his/her place of residence during curfew."

Naidu said Kamesh police were closely monitoring compliance.

"As the country is on the alert Level 3 of the national lockdown, law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to ensure that communities are adhering to the regulations in order to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of others against the killer pandemic."

A 26-year-old was arrested by Kamesh police in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Rosedale for possession of a 9mm pistol.

"It is alleged that at about 03:30, two males were spotted walking in Tarentaal Street. When they spotted the police vehicle, they started running. One suspect was arrested and, on searching him, a 9mm Taurus pistol and three rounds of ammunition were found in his possession."

Naidu said the man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as failing to comply with the national curfew.

He will appear in the Kariega Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

"Criminal elements are warned that the men and women in blue are ever alert and that they will not escape the wrath of the law if they think that they can ply their criminal deeds while 'on our watch'," Naidu said.