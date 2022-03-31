1h ago

Eastern Cape cops investigate alleged rape of teen at Frere Hospital

Malibongwe Dayimani
Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged rape of a teen at Frere Hospital.
  • A 40-year-old male psychiatric patient allegedly raped a 17-year-old mentally-ill boy at Frere Hospital on Saturday night.
  • Eastern Cape police are investigating the attack.
  • Frere Hospital does not have a dedicated psychiatric unit for mentally ill patients. 

Eastern Cape police are investigating a rape at Frere Hospital after a 17-year-old mentally ill patient was alleged to have been attacked by another psychiatric patient.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed that the East London police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Assault Unit had opened a rape case for investigation.

The incident was alleged to have happened on Saturday night.

"It is alleged that the incident took place at the hospital during the night. The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation which is still at a very sensitive stage," Kinana added. 

He said the case docket had been sent to the senior public prosecutor for perusal and a subsequent decision. 

The alleged attack occurred in the D2 general ward. 

The teen and his alleged attacker, a 40-year-old man, were both psychiatric patients admitted for evaluation. 

READ Eastern Cape nurse accused of raping woman inside hospital

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase confirmed the incident. 

He said the hospital immediately gave the victim the post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) - an emergency medicine given rape survivors to prevent HIV after possible exposure. 

"The alleged victim was given PEP within 72 hours of the alleged incident as required. The man [suspect] was also tested for possible sexually transmitted illnesses."

Frere Hospital does not have a dedicated psychiatric unit for mentally ill patients. 

The hospital admitted psychiatric patients for a 72-hour evaluation for any systematic conditions before transferring them to Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital which offered psychiatric services.  

On average, Frere saw five patients with psychiatric symptoms a month, the department confirmed. 


frere hospitaleastern capeeast londonhealthcrime
