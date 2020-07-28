1h ago

Eastern Cape cops lose everything after blaze sparked by loadshedding destroys police barracks

Malibongwe Dayimani
SAPS flag.
SAPS flag.
SAPS
  • The 17 policemen found themselves homeless and with no possessions when a fire destroyed their barracks.
  • The blaze was caused by loadshedding, according to Eastern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe.
  • The business community has responded with donations for the policemen. 

Donations are pouring in for 17 Lusikisiki police officers who were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed the Hlababomvu police station's barracks this month.

Touched by the plight of the men in blue, local businesses responded with donations ranging from blankets, food, electrical appliances, furniture and clothing.

The fire on 15 July was believed to have been caused by loadshedding, Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe revealed at the time of the incident.

Tikana-Gxotiwe said a massive explosion was heard that day immediately after electricity switched back on following a power cut. 

No one was injured in the incident, as most officers were either at work or off duty.

FEEL GOOD | Cops reach into their pockets to help family who lost home in blaze

On Friday, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenent General Liziwe Ntshinga announced that the single quarters would be replaced with a state-of-the-art barracks to be constructed soon. 

Said Ntshinga:

Thank God no one died in the fire, but the incident killed our officers emotionally because their livelihood was affected. We find comfort in the fact that no life was lost.

"You can't replace a life, but all these material things that went up in flames are replaceable. We will start by making sure the officers have two new sets of uniform so you that they can walk and wear that police badge with pride.

"They will forget about this gutted structure because we will build a new building to house our officers."

Ntshinga also announced that a police officer had died on Friday morning due to Covid-19. She did not provide more details.

WATCH | 180 arrested during Tshwane raids, cigarettes seized

SAPS junior management committee (JMC) member Andisiwe Kumbaca said the response to the plea for donations following the incident was exceptional.

"The JMC team would also like to state that, our intergovernmental stakeholders - namely Sassa and the OR Tambo district municipality - have confirmed their commitment in assisting members with essential food and household items.

"The team appreciates the abundant support from Tyeks security company in Mthatha and the surrounding local businesses. We have secured more items and funds which will be used and allocated accordingly when the team visits to distribute the grocery items during the moving process," said Kumbaca.

'We are lucky that we were not sleeping'

JMC vision ambassador Mbali Xhobisa, who spearhearded the campaign for donations, said more businesses had agreed to donate in the coming days.

"We have an all-SAPS-men support group known as Thetha Ndoda that was the driving force behind this successful donations drive. We take our hats off for them."

READ HERE | SAPS rakes archives for staff amid police officer shortages

One of the victims of the fire, Warrant Officer Phillip Ndakaza, 58, said it could have been worse.

"Had the fire started at night while we were sleeping, I can't guarantee that I would be talking to you. We were saved by God's mercy. On behalf of all the officers, we would like to extend gratitude for the efforts done by our management and the public.

Ndakaza said:

The response with the donations show that our organisation is respected. We say thank you for trying to console us during this difficult time. This shows that the public appreciates the work we do as frontline workers.

Ndakaza said he was off duty when the fire broke out. "I got a call from colleagues saying that our quarters went up in flames. I lost my bed, fridge, clothes, uniform and other things like pots and TV. We are lucky that we were not sleeping."

Deputy provincial police commissioner Major General Andre Swart said: "The pain brought by Covid-19 was aggravated by the incident which left our officers without places to sleep. Our message to you is thank you, keep your spirit high and console each other. We are showing love and care for our officers."

Tikana-Gxothiwe extended a message of support to the police officers and called for a full probe into the incident. 

