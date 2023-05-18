Eastern Cape education dept probes how 5-year-old boy was locked in classroom for entire weekend

The Eastern Cape Department of Education department says it will institute investigations after a five-year-old boy was reportedly locked in a classroom for the entire weekend.

The child was reported missing when he didn't come home from school on Friday.

He was taken to hospital after being found naked, with his head covered in paint.

A five-year-old child was reportedly rushed to hospital after being locked in a Cradock, Eastern Cape school classroom over the weekend.

When police and his parents arrived at the school on Monday after a weekend of frantic searching, he was allegedly found naked inside one of the classrooms, and with his head covered in paint.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said a case of a missing child had been reported to the police on Friday.

"It is alleged that the five-year-old boy did not return home from school and was later reported missing at SAPS in Cradock the same day," said Nkohli.

"Three days later, police were informed that the child was later found under dubious circumstances, which are currently under investigation. It was alleged that the child was locked inside a classroom. He was taken to hospital, and is in a stable condition."

According to Timeslive, the boy was locked in a classroom at JA Ncaca Primary School in Cradock, as his family frantically searched for him.

Despite reportedly asking several school staff members about the missing boy, and having teachers check the school, it was only when police and his mother visited the school on Monday that the boy was found in one of the classrooms.

He was allegedly naked and with his head covered in paint. The child was immediately taken to a local hospital.

According to Daily Maverick, the classroom where the boy was found is several kilometres from the school’s main building.



The report added that the child has still not yet been able to tell his family what happened to him and how he became locked in the classroom remains unclear.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told News24 the matter would be investigated.

"Currently, we are still gathering [some] information on the matter and will issue a statement in due course. Our team is currently at the school with the district investigating team," said Mtima.